Jelf takes Navigators & General boss from Zurich

Paul Emery is heading up the private client division at the Marsh-owned broker.

Jelf has hired Paul Emery to lead its high net worth business following his exit from Zurich-owned Navigators & General, Insurance Age can reveal.

The personnel change comes as Jelf discussed a secret tie-up with A-Plan which sees all non-HNW personal lines business from Jelf being fed through to the High Street specialist.

Growth

Despite the deal Jelf said it is focused on keeping and growing its private client business and has hired Emery in order to achieve this.

Jelf CEO Phil Barton commented: “The area where we will continue to deliver and grow, and we are committed to growing it, is our private client business.

“We’ve recently appointed Paul Emery from Zurich as head of private client. He was the MD of Navigators & General in Zurich. That’s an indication of our commitment to the private client advice led business.”

Emery left Zurich last year.

Maria Cospito has replaced him as head of Navigators & General and she reports into the head of specialist businesses, within Zurich’s retail division, Paul Glasper, who joined in October 2017.

