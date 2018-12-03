Broking break: And finally

My hidden talent / Why I chose insurance / Pet of the month / On the spot / Tweet of the month

My hidden talent

I started Scottish Country Dancing in primary school, taking part in local competitions and entertaining at fetes and galas. Shortly after leaving school, my dancing teacher had the opportunity of taking a team to the Far East for the British Consulate to entertain ex-pats and local dignitaries, visiting Brunei, Indonesia and Malaysia. I am a member of Thornhill Scottish Country Dancers and am very lucky to have since been on many trips abroad to showcase our traditional dance at folk festivals including France, Belgium, Germany, Holland, Norway, Sweden, China, Russia and Syria. I continue to dance and still perform at home and abroad alongside a young team of dancers – an excellent way to keep fit. If there’s one thing I have learnt through dancing which I use in my workplace on a daily basis, it’s teamwork. Give it a try!

Shona Dalgliesh, senior account handler, James Hallam Insurance Brokers

Why I chose insurance

Youthful exuberance and dedication helped me to secure my first position. Determined not to stack shelves during the summer before my friends and I left for university we conjured up a plan to put on suits and wander around Ipswich. Heading out in different directions, one friend returned having secured a summer job with a law firm and is now legal counsel for a large hedge fund. Another joined Sun Alliance (this was well before the RSA was born) and is now a pensions actuary. The first office door I knocked on was Legal and General on Princes Street – it must have been a slow day as the manager agreed to see me and two hours later offered me a job. And, just like that, my dream of going to university to study medicine was dashed. I’d like to think that it will be more of a choice than a fluke for the next generation.

Peter Blanc, group CEO, Aston Lark

Pet of the month

Arthur - Inshur UK’s office dog

Arthur is a one-year-old Havanese. He likes food, walks, sleeping and Gilbert (the other office dog) and dislikes bananas, being moved once he has got comfortable, bin bags and politics.

On the spot

Drayton Insurance Service’s David Tuttle on management speak and working on his golf handicap



▶ My favourite book is…

…Killing Floor by Lee Child. The first in a whole series of books featuring the character Jack

Reacher – superb crime/mystery novel writing.

▶ When I was a child I wanted to be a…

…I had no idea! I just stumbled into insurance with Marsh (then Sedgwick) in Norwich and have never looked to leave the industry.

▶ The funniest person in insurance is…

…anyone that talks corporate BS – classics like “low hanging fruit” and “blue sky thinking” just crease me up.

▶ The three foods I could not live without are…

…easy one for me – Thai, Thai and Thai. Absolutely adore quality Thai cuisine.

▶ My dream job would be…

…golf professional. Got down to a five handicap but I was never going to be good enough to fulfil a dream.

▶ My best moment in insurance (so far!) was…

…dealing with a £3m total loss claim. The call every insurance broker dreads! Delighted to say the cover was spot on and the BI indemnity period was comfortably long enough to see the insured back and fully trading. Phew!

David Tuttle, commercial broking manager, Drayton Insurance Services