Market moves: Heading for the exit

October 2018 will be remembered as a month full of high profile exits

On the insurer side Aviva chief executive Mark Wilson is on gardening leave and will be officially leaving the provider in April (see box). In addition, Ageas CEO of Insurance, François-Xavier Boisseau, is to retire from the business. The company also reported a number of other management changes. Similarly, Simon Cooter is set to depart from Covéa Insurance in 2019 once a replacement is found.

On the broking side, Swinton CEO Gilles Normand quit the broker, while Robin Lucas stepped down as a board member of Stackhouse Poland.

Moving on to hires, Coversure Insurance Services added a new chief financial officer and Bollington Insurance hired a products

and pricing director for its personal lines business. RSA, LV and Axa XL Insurance also took on new recruits.

Finally, Premium Credit recruited Andrew Chapman as CFO, while Financial Services Compensation Scheme CEO Mark Neale said he would leave next year.

Brokers

Swinton CEO Gilles Normand left his post on 3 October. Normand joined the firm in January 2015 when he moved across from the parent company of Swinton and Covéa Insurance. He remains an employee of Covéa Group. Meanwhile the broker’s chief financial officer Scott Kennedy has taken over as CEO on an interim basis. Kennedy has been with Swinton since December 2017 and has previously worked at BNN Technology, Willis Towers Watson and HSBC. Current director for business strategy and performance, Emma Rawlinson, has become CFO.

Robin Lucas has stepped down as a board member of Stackhouse Poland. Lucas joined Stackhouse Poland and the board in 2016 when it bought Lucas Fettes. According to the business the management change had been planned since the deal was made. Lucas will stay on as a director.

At Coversure Insurance Services, Ed Hannan has been appointed to the newly created role of chief financial officer. He will join on 1 December and most recently worked as finance director for commercial risk solutions at RSA. Prior to his role at RSA, Hannan worked as finance director for international development markets at Bupa.

Bollington Insurance has hired Nick Baker as products and pricing director for personal lines. He joined from Carole Nash, where he had spent 22 years and was responsible for the motorcycle and specialist vehicle portfolio and insurer engagement.

Insurers and MGAs

Ageas UK has reported a number of changes. François-Xavier Boisseau, CEO of insurance, is to retire from the business on 31 December. He joined the provider when Ageas took over Groupama Insurances in 2013 having been managing director and subsequently CEO at the French-owned provider. The reshuffle will also see Ant Middle stepping into the new role of chief customer officer, responsible for distribution relationships and end-to-end customer experience. He first joined Ageas in 2014 and became CEO of direct and partnerships in April 2015. In addition, Adam Clarke will take on the role of chief underwriting officer. Meanwhile Matthew Thomas (director, business transformation), Niraj Shah (underwriting director) and Andrew Brown (communications and public affairs director) will leave at the end of the year.

Covéa Insurance has also reported an upcoming senior management exit. Simon Cooter, commercial lines and high net worth director, will be leaving the business in 2019 due to a desire to change the pace of his working life. He will stay with the insurer until a successor is in place and the recruitment process has now begun. Cooter joined Covéa in January 2013 as commercial director and took on his current post in June 2015. He was previously market management and regional operations director at QBE and had held the same position at Brit when QBE bought its UK regional business.

RSA has promoted Lee Mooney to the newly created role of UK regions director for its Commercial Risk Solutions (CRS) business. He has stepped up after overseeing the company’s CRS regions north business. Mooney also appointed Steve Salter as regional manager, London and East Anglia. Salter joined from Absolute Insurance Brokers where he was head of trading and proposition development. Before this he had spent the majority of his career at Zurich.

Meanwhile LV has added former Ageas CEO Barry Smith as senior independent director. He will be a member of the audit, risk and nomination and remuneration committees. Smith was CEO of Ageas UK until January 2013 when he was promoted to group chief operating officer. He retired from this role in October 2015 but stayed with the provider in a number of non-executive director roles until July last year. Smith is also the chair of connected home insurance service Neos and non-executive director at Uinsure, a B2B general insurance provider.

Dan Curran has been promoted to chief underwriting officer for London market wholesale at Axa XL Insurance. He takes over the role from Paul Greensmith, who was recently named UK chief executive officer of Catlin Underwriting Agencies and XL Catlin Insurance Company UK, as well as regional leader for the UK. Curran has held a number of positions at Catlin during the last 20 years and was appointed as head of casualty in 2012. In 2015 he took over the UK and Ireland casualty portfolios before assuming responsibility of the casualty wholesale portfolio at XL Catlin in October 2016.

Market focus: Aviva Aviva group CEO Mark Wilson (left) is now on gardening leave ahead of cutting his ties with the business on 9 April 2019. Sir Adrian Montague, currently non-executive chairman, has taken on executive responsibilities leading a committee consisting of Andy Briggs (CEO, UK insurance), Thomas Stoddard (chief financial officer) and Maurice Tulloch (CEO, international insurance). Montague will go back to the non-executive chairman role once a new CEO has been appointed. Wilson became Aviva CEO in January 2013 and has previously spent 18 years with Axa’s Asia-Pacific business. He has also worked as president and CEO of AIA Group. Wilson commented: “It has been an honour to lead Aviva through this period of immense change. I am happy I leave the company in a strong position from which it can thrive.” Montague added: “We have agreed with Mark this is the right time for a new leader to ensure Aviva delivers to its full potential. “Our priority is to ensure, with our new chief executive, that we have the right strategy, focus, capabilities and leadership.”

Others

Premium Credit has hired Andrew Chapman as chief financial officer. Chapman, who joined Premium Credit in 2004, also joins the board of the business. Chapman had been in the role on an interim basis since the premium finance provider’s previous CFO Nayan Kisnadwala left the business in May 2018. He has held a number of different roles within the premium finance provider, including within the financial planning and analysis team. He has also headed up the treasury and investor relations team.

And finally for this edition, Mark Neale, chief executive of the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS), will leave on 3 May 2019 after nine years in the role. He will stand down when his third three year term as a director comes to an end. He first joined the FSCS in May 2010 after a career in the Civil Service including as a director general at HM Treasury and the Home Office.