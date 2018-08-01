Insurance Age

Barbara Bradshaw steps down as Insurance Compliance Services MD

barbara-bradshaw
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

The former IIB head will take up the post of chairman at the company as Jill Hambley takes the reins.

Insurance Compliance Services (ICS) boss Barbara Bradshaw as left the managing director position at the company after ten years at the helm.

The former head of the IIB, which merged with Biba a number of years ago, stepped down today (1 August) and will replace Kedric Rhodes as chairman of the compliance firm. She became chief executive of ICS in 2008.

Jill Hambley becomes managing director and, according to a statement, has 22 years experience in the compliance industry. She has worked at Bankhall and UKGI in consultancy and strategy roles.

Practical
Hambley commented: “ICS has an excellent track record of providing proportionate and practical solutions to insurance brokers looking to stay compliant with the plethora of FCA and associated regulations. I am very much looking forward to working with everyone at ICS to grow the business.”

Bradshaw added: “With Jill’s extensive knowledge and experience she is ideally placed to ensure that ICS continues to provide its clients with a professional and highly valued service whilst looking to grow the business and its strategic partnerships.

“I am looking forward to supporting Jill and the Board in my new role as chairman and would like to thank Kedric Rhodes for his outstanding contribution.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
blog comments powered by Disqus

More on People

POLL: VIRTUAL CALL CENTRES

Most read

  1. Jelf bought Clark Thomson for £23.3m cash
  2. ICB Group joins Verlingue
  3. Co-op Insurance for sale – reports
  4. GRP takes majority stake in Chesterfield-based DCJ
  5. FCA’s GDPR bill to hit almost £4m
  6. Majority of insurers silent on Biba's standardised Toba
  7. CEO Paul Geddes to leave Direct Line

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: