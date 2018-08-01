Barbara Bradshaw steps down as Insurance Compliance Services MD

The former IIB head will take up the post of chairman at the company as Jill Hambley takes the reins.

Insurance Compliance Services (ICS) boss Barbara Bradshaw as left the managing director position at the company after ten years at the helm.

The former head of the IIB, which merged with Biba a number of years ago, stepped down today (1 August) and will replace Kedric Rhodes as chairman of the compliance firm. She became chief executive of ICS in 2008.

Jill Hambley becomes managing director and, according to a statement, has 22 years experience in the compliance industry. She has worked at Bankhall and UKGI in consultancy and strategy roles.

Hambley commented: “ICS has an excellent track record of providing proportionate and practical solutions to insurance brokers looking to stay compliant with the plethora of FCA and associated regulations. I am very much looking forward to working with everyone at ICS to grow the business.”

Bradshaw added: “With Jill’s extensive knowledge and experience she is ideally placed to ensure that ICS continues to provide its clients with a professional and highly valued service whilst looking to grow the business and its strategic partnerships.

“I am looking forward to supporting Jill and the Board in my new role as chairman and would like to thank Kedric Rhodes for his outstanding contribution.”

