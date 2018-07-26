Kingsbridge promotes Thomas Wynne to KCI MD

Firm makes three management appointments.

Kingsbridge Group has promoted business development director Thomas Wynne (pictured, right) to managing director of Kingsbridge Contractor Insurance (KCI).

Kingsbridge, which specialises in insurance services for contractors, freelancers and the recruitment industry, flagged that KCI is its largest division.

The firm also revealed two other senior promotions.

James Ledingham (pictured, centre) has stepped up from head of implementation to KCI operations director with responsibility for technology, data security, change management and project implementation.

Meanwhile, Liam Green (pictured, left) has moved from head of underwriting to underwriting director of KCI.

Changes

All three have been with KCI since it was formed in 2007.

The promotions are the latest in a string of changes at the Gloucestershire-based broker which also has offices in London and Liverpool.

Private equity house Dunedin bought into the group in 2016 as former PE backer Livingbridge exited the business.

And James Twining, previously group commercial director at JLT, was appointed group CEO last year with founder Steve Wynne moving to become deputy chairman.

It recently reported significant increases in turnover and profitability to £12.12m and £4.5m respectively.

Growth

Twining commented: “Thomas, James and Liam have been absolutely integral to making KCI the business that it is today.

“These promotions illustrate our dedication to nurturing talent within the business as we strengthen our team to drive the growth of the business.”

Thomas Wynne added: “This is an exciting time for Kingsbridge.

“We’ve grown rapidly as a company in the last few years but there’s still plenty of room for further improvement.”

He concluded: “The onus is firmly on us to make that growth happen, and we are all very much looking forward to the challenges ahead.”

