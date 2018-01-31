The Headline Makers - February 2018

The hottest stories on www.insuranceage.co.uk, the month in numbers and quotes from the biggest news stories of the month

A-Plan buys Endsleigh

A-Plan Holdings has agreed to buy Endsleigh from Zurich. Endsleigh will continue to operate as a separate entity and the existing management team will remain in place.

Markerstudy sold to Qatar Re

The price of the deal, which is expected to complete subject to regulatory approval in the first half of 2018, was not disclosed. The takeover includes Markerstudy Insurance, Zenith Insurance, St Julians Insurance and Ultimate Insurance.

Markerstudy keeps brand after insurance company sales

The deal to sell Markerstudy's insurance companies to Qatar Re is "really positive" and good news for brokers and staff alike, Gary Humphreys told Insurance Age.

Towergate sued by founder Peter Cullum

Sister title Post reported that Towergate founder Peter Cullum lodged a financial claim against Towergate Financial in the Commercial Court in May last year in a case that relates to money lost as a result of allegedly poor financial advice.

McCafferty out in Axa restructure

Axa's UK insurance business underwent a restructure which saw UK CEO intermediated and direct Brendan McCafferty leave the business with immediate effect. His role, which he started in February 2017, will not be replaced.

Tech highlights

It was another busy month in January for InsurTech Futures with plenty of investment, funding rounds and fresh ideas.

A familiar name, former Towergate CEO Andy Homer, nailed his flag to the InsurTech mast by investing in start-up Digital Fineprint (DFP) as it closed a $2.7m (£2m) investment round.

DFP was formed at Oxford University in 2016 and the start-up noted that it is now working with Hiscox, QBE, Allianz and MetLife.

Additionally, peer-to-peer motor provider InsurePal revealed that it was set to go live in the UK in 2018.

The company launched an initial coin offering (ICO) with the aim of raising $18m (£12.6m) to make its mark in the UK.

The business uses the Ethereum blockchain platform as a technology base for transactions and said it would offer lower premiums for those able to gain 'social proof' guarantees from friends and family.

Finally, the Urban Jungle MGA completed a £1m funding round to "build a better home insurance experience".

Soundbites

It returns the broker to the independent market. I think it is good news for insurers that there is another broker free of insurer ownership – no matter how benign A-Plan CEO Carl Shuker on its deal to buy Endsleigh from Zurich

www.insuranceage.co.uk/3214031

It would be a major dereliction of duty if brokers were to see less of me. That is not my intent. My intent is to be out there and active in the market Phil Bayles, broker boss at Aviva, pledges to stay close to brokers despite new responsibilities following UK GI CEO Colm Holmes' move to Aviva Canada

www.insuranceage.co.uk/3226096

It's clear from all we have done in Ardonagh so far that we have no shortage of ambition and a track record of making things happen Ardonagh deputy CEO Janice Deakin comments following Ardonagh's sale of its remaining 19.9% stake in Broker Network

www.insuranceage.co.uk/3228876