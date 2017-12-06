Saga confirms 100 redundancies

The insurance and travel business said the changes would enable it to invest in further growth as it issues trading update.

Saga confirmed that it has made 100 people redundant at its Folkestone headquarters.

It is believed staff were informed over the weekend.

A statement from Saga read: “We can confirm that the difficult decision has been taken this week to make around 100 employees redundant across the business.



“Like many companies, we review our structure on a regular basis and in taking this action our objective is to make the business more efficient, customer focused and sustainable in the long term.

“We have made good progress this year against our strategic priorities, including the launch of a Membership programme to reward our customers and the agreement to build a second new ship. The changes we have made this week will allow us to invest further in future growth.”

Trading update

The business also issued a trading update after the redundancies were revealed stating that the Group’s growth in Underlying profit before tax is expected to be between 1% and 2% for the year ended 31 January 2018.

The report noted that this has been impacted by more challenging trading in insurance broking during the period and the Monarch Airlines administration, which has affected its Tour Operations business.

On the broking side the business is expected to “be ahead year on year” and the report pointed to a strong performance in motor, partially offset by a challenging trading environment in home and travel insurance. Earned profit for Retail Broking is expected to be marginally lower than the prior year due to a lower written to earned benefit.

The trading update went on to say that Saga’s in-house underwriter has continued to have an excellent experience in small and large personal injury claims and we now expect reserve releases to be at a similar level to the previous year.

Lance Batchelor, CEO, said: “Against a backdrop of some challenging trading conditions in our final quarter, we continue to develop the business for the long term. With greater customer insight and a stronger business platform, now is the right time for Saga to invest in growing the customer base and the business.

“We are confident that the actions taken will ultimately see a better quality of earnings and profit growth across the business, supporting our progressive dividend policy for the benefit of our shareholders.”

