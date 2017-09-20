Marsh’s head of operations in Scotland Iain Henry departs
Henry took on the post when Marsh bought Central Insurance Services in 2014.
Iain Henry, head of operations in Scotland for Marsh has left the broker.
Insurance Age understands that there are no plans to replace Henry who departed the firm several months ago.
Henry took up the post when it was created in 2014 as the global giant bought Aberdeen-based Central Insurance Services.
He had been with Central since 1990 and become a director in 2000.
He led a management buyout of the company in 2008 at which point he became managing director.
Under his leadership Central grew to £70m of gross written premium in 2013 with specialisms in Scotland’s oil and gas sector, financial services, construction, agriculture and the high net worth market.
Marsh declined to comment.
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
More on People
POLL: DARK WEB MONITORING TOOL
Most read
- Aston Scott and Lark confirm new management structure
- UK Broker Awards 2017: The winners
- Blockchain could “eliminate” the need for brokers
- Leadenhall Market evacuated after “suspicious package”
- “Transformation” costs Swinton as profits fall
- Three firms in for Leeds-based Henderson
- Aviva "disappointed" after watchdog bans Aviva Drive app ad