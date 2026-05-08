Analysis: Does Intact’s investment in UKGI signal a new era of insurer broker buys?

In 2025 the parent company of Top 100 UK broker Adler Fairways secured financial backing from Intact Financial Corporation. Insurer investments in brokers are nothing new, but the trend over the last decade has been divestments which raise the big question: Does Intact’s move represent a one off or start of something wider? Saxon East investigates.

They say history never repeats itself, but it often rhymes.

Intact’s minority stake in a broking group is a storyline the market has seen before – insurers taking ownership stakes in their distribution.

As revealed last October by Insurance Age, Intact has taken a minority stake in UKGI Group, the parent of broker Alder Fairways.

Birmingham-headquartered Alder Fairways sits within UKGI Group’s broking arm alongside Farm & General and Intelligent Real Estate Due Diligence.

Its consultancy