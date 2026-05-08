Analysis: Does Intact’s investment in UKGI signal a new era of insurer broker buys?
In 2025 the parent company of Top 100 UK broker Adler Fairways secured financial backing from Intact Financial Corporation. Insurer investments in brokers are nothing new, but the trend over the last decade has been divestments which raise the big question: Does Intact’s move represent a one off or start of something wider? Saxon East investigates.
They say history never repeats itself, but it often rhymes.
Intact’s minority stake in a broking group is a storyline the market has seen before – insurers taking ownership stakes in their distribution.
As revealed last October by Insurance Age, Intact has taken a minority stake in UKGI Group, the parent of broker Alder Fairways.
Birmingham-headquartered Alder Fairways sits within UKGI Group’s broking arm alongside Farm & General and Intelligent Real Estate Due Diligence.
Its consultancy
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Insurer
Howden lifts the lid on MGA sale valuations
The UK remains the largest European market for MGAs, with gross written premium estimated at approximately £7.2bn in 2025, up around 20% year-on-year (2024: £6.3bn).
Wakam shares MGA partnership growth plans
Wakam UK has detailed its plans for being a “strategic partner” with managing general agents as it seeks further growth in the sector.
Biba 2026 Countdown: Bspoke’s Kieran Molloy
Kieran Molloy, underwriting manager at Bspoke, believes the spontaneous Biba meetings are often the most valuable and describes the perfect insurance all-rounder as someone with a never-say-die attitude who can win when everything is stacked against them.
Aviva reveals 15 new hires in regional specialty push
Aviva has hired 15 people in its regional specialty segment as it commits to increasing market visibility through deeper, face-to-face engagement with brokers across the regions.
Hiscox maintains UK expansion pace in Q1
Hiscox UK grew written premiums by 8.9% to £181.2m in the first quarter compared to the same period the year before, underpinned by “strong double-digit” growth in its art and private client arm.
Biba 2026 Countdown: Drive Further’s Jon Daniels
Jon Daniels, managing director of Drive Further, recommends that a bit of preparation goes a long way before the conference and looks forward to the quality conversations when things get calmer on Thursday morning.
Axa makes triple May moves
Axa Insurance UK’s partnership with Commercial Express has gone live, as the insurer also enhanced its risk management proposition for fleets and rolled out a 24/7 commercial motor claims reporting service.
Allianz passes cyber to Coalition
Allianz has signed a global deal to move its commercial cyber insurance business to Coalition.