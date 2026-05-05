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Biba 2026 Countdown: Axa’s Matt Field

Matt Field, retail intermediary director at Axa UK&I
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 3 minutes

Matt Field, partnerships director at Axa Insurance UK – retail, invites people to visit its van on the cobbled area next to the conference centre and warns against burn out by over-filling your diary with appointments.

The tagline for the 2026 Biba conference is ‘Time:To’. In your view, what is it “Time: To Do…” over the next 12 months if you are an ambitious insurance broker looking to prosper?

Be open to change. As an insurer, we know that our customers’ needs are constantly evolving so to keep up we must ensure that we meet these needs with products and services that are relevant.

We’re exploring lots of new opportunities and we want our brokers and partners to know that we are very much open for business. I

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