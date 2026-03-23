Starr completes deal for ERS owner

Starr has completed the acquisition of motor insurer ERS’ parent, IQUW Group.

First announced in October last year, the global investment and insurance organisation said the IQUW deal has created “a broader, more diversified specialty (re)insurance platform with enhanced capabilities across the London market, Bermuda and UK retail motor”.

This includes becoming the ninth-largest insurer at Lloyd’s and strengthening its reinsurance arm, where IQUW Re Bermuda and IQUW’s London reinsurance business will now trade as Starr Re.

Business as usual

After the original deal