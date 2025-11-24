Neal to be paid $2.7m by AIG despite not joining the insurer
John Neal is set to receive a $2.7m (£2.06m) payout by AIG according to an SEC filing, following his employment at the insurer being cancelled before he came on board.
In the filing on 21 November AIG said: “American International Group finalised the documentation relating to the previously disclosed agreement with John Neal regarding the mutual decision that he will no longer be joining the Company.RelatedLloyd’s launches investigation into former CEO Neal’s conduct
Lloyd’s has launched an investigation into former CEO John Neal looking into an alleged workplace affair.
“The agreement provides for the payment of Mr. Neal’s foregone incentives at his former
