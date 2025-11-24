 Skip to main content
Neal to be paid $2.7m by AIG despite not joining the insurer

John Neal
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

John Neal is set to receive a $2.7m (£2.06m) payout by AIG according to an SEC filing, following his employment at the insurer being cancelled before he came on board.

In the filing on 21 November AIG said: “American International Group finalised the documentation relating to the previously disclosed agreement with John Neal regarding the mutual decision that he will no longer be joining the Company. 

RelatedLloyd’s launches investigation into former CEO Neal’s conduct 

Lloyd’s has launched an investigation into former CEO John Neal looking into an alleged workplace affair.

“The agreement provides for the payment of Mr. Neal’s foregone incentives at his former

