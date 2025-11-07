Aviva demands crackdown as ghost broking surges 22%

Aviva has called for tougher enforcement, stronger penalties and better education to crackdown on ghost broking as it detected a 22% surge in cases since 2023.

With cases up 4% since last year, the insurer reported young drivers aged 17-25 are the primary target of ghost brokers.

The insurer polled 2,001 drivers aged 17-25 in October as part of its investigation.

Some 84% of young drivers who bought a fake car insurance policy on social media experienced problems, Aviva found.

The scale of the problem is concerning – and it’s getting worse. We’re calling for tougher enforcement, stronger penalties, and greater awareness of ghost broking to protect young