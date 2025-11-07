 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Aviva demands crackdown as ghost broking surges 22%

ghost broker
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 4 minutes

Aviva has called for tougher enforcement, stronger penalties and better education to crackdown on ghost broking as it detected a 22% surge in cases since 2023.

With cases up 4% since last year, the insurer reported young drivers aged 17-25 are the primary target of ghost brokers.

The insurer polled 2,001 drivers aged 17-25 in October as part of its investigation.

Some 84% of young drivers who bought a fake car insurance policy on social media experienced problems, Aviva found.

The scale of the problem is concerning – and it’s getting worse. We’re calling for tougher enforcement, stronger penalties, and greater awareness of ghost broking to protect young

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

Show password
Hide password

More on Insurer

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: