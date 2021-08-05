Dive-In opens registration
Registration for Dive In, the insurance industry’s longstanding festival promoting diversity and inclusion, opens today at midday.
The event takes place from 21 – 23 September, this year’s festival will take on a hybrid format, consisting of both virtual and physical events in 30+ countries.
Building upon the format of last year’s virtual festival, which attracted a record-breaking 30,000 participants, the hybrid format allows attendees to join from anywhere in the world, facilitating
