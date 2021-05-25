People Moves: 24 - 28 May 2021

Featuring: Ballantyne, Direct Line Group

Ballantyne appoints divisional director

Ballantyne Brokers, an independent London broker, has appointed Robert Ralf as divisional director, Financial Lines, reporting to Richard Spragg, co-founder and director of broking.

Ralf has previously worked at Aon, AFL Broking Ltd and Ed Broking where he was divisional operating officer for specialty and managing director of marine.

Spragg commented: “Ballantyne has seen outstanding growth during our first year