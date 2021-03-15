Insurance Age

Barriers to helping vulnerable customers highlighted

Insurance professionals have revealed the challenges they face when supporting customers in vulnerable circumstances.

An online poll of 165 Chartered Insurance Institute members showed the biggest barrier professionals face when trying to assist consumers in vulnerable circumstances was being able to openly discuss the nature of the individual’s vulnerability with them.

Almost one in five insurance professionals revealed they struggle to identify vulnerability.

Three out of 10 insurance

