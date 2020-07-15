Liquidators appointed for Gefion Insurance

The unrated provider recently went into solvent liquidation after the Danish regulator withdrew its insurance license.

The Danish Financial Services Authority (DFSA) has confirmed that Gefion Insurance formally entered into liquidation on 13 July.

Søren Aamann Jensen, partner at law firm Kromann Reumert, and Troels Askerud from Gefion have been appointed as joint liquidators.

It was reported at the end of June that Gefion would enter into solvent liquidation after the DFSA withdrew its license as an insurance company.

This followed the regulator’s decision not to approve the insurer’s recovery plan in March. At the time Gefion was also ordered to stop writing new business.

Gefion chief executive officer Tonny Anker-Svendsen said in June that he was “disappointed” that the DFSA had not been prepared to grant the business the “necessary additional time to restore the situation”.

Capital

“We have successfully raised more than €10m in new capital during 2019 and were in progressed investment discussions when the Covid-19 pandemic set in with lockdowns effected across the globe, hampering the successful conclusion thereof,” he commented.

Anker-Svendsen continued: “We are confident that we would have been able to raise the necessary funds to recover the capital position of the company and meet the requirements of the DFSA if more time had been granted.

“Unfortunately, our efforts proved insufficient to convince the DFSA. The task is now to liquidate the company as a solvent liquidation in an orderly manner in the interest of policyholders and all other involved parties.”

Unrated

Unrated Gefion specialised in motor insurance and has previously worked with a number of UK managing general agents.

Pukka stopped writing new business with the provider last December, while Bollington confirmed it had suspended trading with Gefion earlier this year.

The business was also flagged as being involved with the collapse of UK broker Staveley Head. In February it issued a response to the news that Staveley Head had gone into administration, stating that it had not prematurely terminated its contract with the business.

Gefion has had solvency issues for a long time. Earlier this year it reported that its solvency ratio for 2018 had fallen from 72% to 49% after it published corrected information for its 2018 annual report.

In a recent interview with Insurance Age, Jimmy Barber, chief operating officer at the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS), said that the organisation is ready if it has to step in to help policyholders of Gefion.

