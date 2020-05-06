Blog: Is the pandemic a pivotal moment for insurers?

PR expert and former Allianz corporate communication lead, Mark Bishop considers how the reputation of the sector is being affected by Covid-19.

The challenges insurers are facing during Covid-19 will leave many in the industry pondering about the nature of the relationship with customers when society begins to return to ‘normal’.

Behavioural experts predict that consumers will have long memories for the actions taken by institutions during the pandemic. At best a re-evaluation of what constitutes value is likely. At worst there could be anger and intolerance towards organisations that are seen as having failed to do the right thing at a time when society needed it most.

Headlines

Despite having done its best to show how it has supported people and businesses, the headlines have been dominated by what insurers haven’t done rather than what they have. The Admiral premium refund was well received.

However, threats of legal challenges on business interruption claims made public via the media, the industry’s reputation has arguably never been at a lower point than it is now.

Is this a pivotal moment for the industry or just a reputation hit it will quickly recover from? Predicting is difficult but the world has never felt more fragile and vulnerable than it does right now and this will persist for a long time. This means insurance has never had a more important role to play in providing confidence to people and businesses.

Positioning

Brand legacy issues and the problems over BI means the industry will need to carefully consider how it positions itself through the communication it uses going forward. For example, how will an over-used phrase like ‘we put the customer at the centre of our business’ resonate against a backdrop of media coverage that suggests that simply isn’t the case?

Consumer cynicism is likely to demand less hyperbole and more humility and humanity. The narrative used to create trust with customers will need to go beyond credit ratings, solvency margins and the percentage of settled claims. The industry’s reputation simply is not influenced by how many hundreds of millions or billions it pays out in claims. It is influenced by the relationships it builds with its customers.

Behaviour

Words will only go so far. If this is to be a moment when the industry takes an inward look, it could do worse than start by reviewing some of its behaviour towards customers. For example, are customers given the benefit of the doubt as often as they should when they make a claim? Is it right to charge £20+ for a mid-term adjustment if the change does not adversely affect the risk?

The pandemic has shown us that looking out for one another is truly valued by people. People are reprioritising what is important and often it is the little things that count like collecting a person’s shopping or calling to see if they are OK.

Relationships where it feels like one side does all the taking and gives nothing in return are unbalanced and unlikely to achieve harmony.

Mark Bishop is reputation expert with over 25 years of experience in the insurance industry.