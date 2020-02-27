RSA reports “strong results” after “disappointing” 2018

Performance at group and UK & International level improved and COR was 95.0% as the business noted the impact of discipline and portfolio exits.

RSA UK & International has reported an underwriting result of £144m excluding portfolio exits for the full year 2019.

This is a significant improvement on the loss of £43m posted the previous year. Including the portfolio exits, which the business announced last year, the 2019 result was £85m.

In the UK only the result was £50m compared to a loss of £93m in 2018.

A turbulent 2018 saw it criticised by brokers for a “confusing” strategy and replace its CEO Steve Lewis with Scott Egan.

The UK & International COR also improved to 97.1% (2018: 101.4%).

Premium

Net written premium went down in the UK to £2.1bn (2018: £2.3bn) while total UK & International slipped to £2.86bn from £3.10bn.

Breaking the numbers down further, in personal lines UK NWP fell from £1.16bn to £1.03bn. Personal motor was £207m (2018: £254m) and pet was £244m (2018: £262m). In addition, household fell to £587m from £651m.

Commercial UK commercial NWP was £1.07bn, down from 2018’s £1.16bn. Property slipped to £466m (2018: 501m). Liability nudged up to £252m from £250m as did commercial motor which hit £201m (2018: £194m).

Marine & other saw the biggest drop from £221m in 2018 to £153m – unsurprising considering CEO Stephen Hester said RSA was “not afraid to walk away” from business following a shock £70m loss in the third quarter of 2018 with the London Market singled out as a poor performer.

Late in 2018 it announced that it was pulling out of international construction, international freight and fixed price marine protection and indemnity business amid a restructure.

UK personal COR was 99.8% (2018 102.0%). UK commercial also achieved under 100% with 99.9% - a dramatic improvement on the 105.8% posted in 2018.

Restructure

The numbers showed that the business restructure, which is expected to lead to an unspecified number of redundancies, cost RSA £27m in 2019. Changes including the previously mentioned portfolio exits and restructuring in its GRS and CRS divisions contributed to this.

RSA stated in the results: “The UK&I expense ratio increased by a point as expected, savings of 3% gross of inflation were offset by the impact of lower premiums.

“These topline reductions have necessitated a further targeted cost programme in the UK of >£50m p.a. cost saving by end 2021. This is already well advanced, and associated restructuring costs of c.1.3x are expected, with £27m booked in 2019 and the remainder to be booked in 2020.”

Regarding the portfolio exits, the insurer commented: “In 2018, we announced portfolio exits and changes in underwriting appetite for our London Market business. Additional exits included two UK generalist MGA schemes and certain European branch business.

“This was in response to challenging market conditions as well as our own strategic reassessment. The total net written premium we targeted for exit was c.£250m against a 2017 baseline, of which substantially all has been implemented.”

Company-wide

At group level performance also improved with COR at 93.6% (2018: 96.2%). Underlying profit before tax hit £624m up from £492m the previous year.

Hester commented: “We are pleased to report strong results for RSA in 2019. Our profits are up, our dividends are up and return on tangible equity is very good. This progress is driven by improved underwriting, which has produced record current year profits and combined ratio.

“2019 was an important period for RSA. Significant management renewal and a repositioning of our UK & International division are showing good promise. Our group-wide focus on underwriting improvement with strong cost control proved effective.”

He added: “Yet there is plenty more we can do to improve each of our businesses for customers and shareholders. There are challenges, but we are determined to drive further progress and high performance.”

