£60m capacity deal for Aqueous as it seeks to be "sustainable" for brokers
The MGA, which specialises in SME hospitality, leisure and PI, has teamed up with QIC Europe.
Aqueous Underwriting has entered into a long-term partnership with QIC Europe with the insurer set to provide £60m of capacity over the next three years to the managing general agent.
The MGA detailed that QIC Europe is providing capacity for Aqueous’ property and casualty products distributed via its delegated authority and e-Trade channels in the UK and Irish market, as well as the introduction of new products over the next 12 months.
Long-term
Tom Hill, executive director property & casualty at Aqueous commented: “In a period of capacity contraction for many MGAs, fuelled by the Lloyd’s decile 10 initiative and increased M&A activity, it’s great to have the support of a long-term partner, such as QIC Europe, who share our ambition for growth and product innovation.
“This agreement means we can continue to provide sustainable risk solutions to our broker partners.”
Michael van der Straaten, CEO of QIC Europe added: “We have been very impressed by the range of capabilities that Aqueous has and we share many common values, particularly their drive for long-term underwriting profit and partnership.”
Aqueous specialises in the SME hospitality and leisure sector as well as PI for a wide range of professions.
QIC Europe is domiciled and regulated in Malta and, according to a statement distributed by Aqueous, has an A/Stable rating from S&P Global Ratings.
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insurer
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 20 September 2019
The Insurance Age team unpick the most recent and most popular stories.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- MS Amlin to exit nine business lines
- RSA boss in the running to become HSBC CEO - report
- Tempcover teams up with Jeremy Clarkson
- Lloyd’s seeks to modernise as it reveals first Future at Lloyd’s Blueprint
- Luker Rowe buys Trident Insurance Brokers
- Inga Beale "not surprised" by Lloyd's culture survey results
- Disappointment as Scottish discount rate to remain at -0.75%