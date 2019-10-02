£60m capacity deal for Aqueous as it seeks to be "sustainable" for brokers

The MGA, which specialises in SME hospitality, leisure and PI, has teamed up with QIC Europe.

Aqueous Underwriting has entered into a long-term partnership with QIC Europe with the insurer set to provide £60m of capacity over the next three years to the managing general agent.

The MGA detailed that QIC Europe is providing capacity for Aqueous’ property and casualty products distributed via its delegated authority and e-Trade channels in the UK and Irish market, as well as the introduction of new products over the next 12 months.

Long-term

Tom Hill, executive director property & casualty at Aqueous commented: “In a period of capacity contraction for many MGAs, fuelled by the Lloyd’s decile 10 initiative and increased M&A activity, it’s great to have the support of a long-term partner, such as QIC Europe, who share our ambition for growth and product innovation.

“This agreement means we can continue to provide sustainable risk solutions to our broker partners.”

Michael van der Straaten, CEO of QIC Europe added: “We have been very impressed by the range of capabilities that Aqueous has and we share many common values, particularly their drive for long-term underwriting profit and partnership.”

Aqueous specialises in the SME hospitality and leisure sector as well as PI for a wide range of professions.

QIC Europe is domiciled and regulated in Malta and, according to a statement distributed by Aqueous, has an A/Stable rating from S&P Global Ratings.

