The Insurance Age Podcast: 9 August 2019

Top 5 News Podcast
  • Insurance Age staff
The Insurance Age team unpick the most recent and most popular stories.

Editor Sian Barton and news editor Ida Axling look at the stories that caused a stir on the week commenting 5 August 2019.

Use the link to hear their thoughts and analysis.

You can also download the podcast to listen to later or subscribe in iTunes and Google Podcasts.

The top stories were:

  1. Former AIG claims handler jailed for £390,000 fraud
  2. Ghostbroker sentenced for 18 counts of fraud
  3. Brolly CEO announces product that counters “absurd dual pricing”
  4. Bennett Christmas becomes Ethos Broking’s ninth regional powerhouse
  5. Aviva pledges no market exits

