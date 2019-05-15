Biba CEO Steve White highlights skills and AI as he opens annual conference

The CEO discussed the need to bring fresh talent into the broking industry as he launched the 2019 Manchester conference.

Steve White, CEO of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association, used his conference address on Wednesday morning to highlight the need for brokers to attract young talent as the industry becomes more technologically sophisticated.

Opening Biba’s annual conference, White said: “It is no longer sufficient to seek the same old skills we have sought for a generation.

“Our lives have become increasingly digitalised. Our customers expect our services to follow that trend.

Diversity

White stressed that the industry had to “deliver on diversity inclusion and mental health wellness” in order to bring in the skills it needs for the future.

“They are not nice-to-haves,” he said. “They are essential for the modern workforce.”

White urged brokers to “take apprenticeships seriously” and, speaking about what Biba itself was doing to prepare the industry for the future, spoke about the association’s manifesto commitment to digital upskilling.

“Working with partners including Google and software houses, we have created a tiered programme that is already generating excellent feedback,” he said.

“That is why at this year’s conference we will be exploring technology changes that are benefiting brokers and their customers, from chatbots to apps and all points in-between.”

AI

White also highlighted the effect artificial intelligence will have on insurance broking, saying this would arrive “much sooner than we might previously have thought”.

“At the moment, AI is more prevalent among the major insurers but the benefits for brokers are clear to see,” he said.

“It can support brokers to focus efforts in serving the customer better and offering a smoother insurance experience.”

By way of example of what AI could offer, White suggested that it would enable brokers to more easily identify leads, needs and product, and reduce time spent on manual tasks, “improving services and not just the underlying product.”

