MGA Fiducia and Hiscox sever marine cargo ties

The MGA stated that the timing of the the Lloyd's review was a contributing factor in the decision.

Managing general agent (MGA) Fiducia no longer has capacity from Hiscox for its marine cargo proposition, Insurance Age can reveal.

According to the MGA’s CEO, Gerry Sheehy, Hiscox used to lead on its cargo offering with Travelers and Axis also providing capacity.

However, when Fiducia sought to renew the arrangement on the same terms Hiscox came back with a reduced offer.

“We were looking to renew with Hiscox and they were happy to but would only renew the UK section of our binding authority,” he explained.

“But we have also developed business from Ireland and Hiscox was not in a position to write that.”

He said that the lower offer wasn’t a strong enough lead line so Fiducia walked away from the deal.

“It was our action to remove Hiscox from the facility,” he insisted.

Capacity on marine cargo at the MGA is now covered by Travelers, Accessand Allied World.

He stated that Fiducia has four core facilities backed up by “a dozen Lloyd’s syndicates”.

Business review

Sheehy said that relations between the provider and the MGA remained cordial and the reason for the change was partly due to Fiducia’s growth with the timing of the ongoing business review into the Lloyd’s market also being a factor.

Reports that Lloyd’s was undergoing a “strategic review” surfaced this summer with the market downplaying the project, stating that the focus was modernisation.

The most recent full year results for Lloyd’s showed a loss of £2bn for the organisation in 2017.

Hiscox declined to comment.

Future

Looking ahead, Sheehy said that he wanted Fiducia, which has been operating for two years, to grow.

“We want to build on our offering and create a massive amount of distribution for our syndicates.”

He noted that all capacity for the MGA was now in place across all business lines such as engineering and marine trades.

He was also hoping for more stability in Lloyd’s.

“I would like to think we are through that difficult period.”

Mainly, Sheehy was keen to extend its relationships with regional brokers.

He concluded: “We have relationships with 230 brokers and are looking to bring in even more.”

