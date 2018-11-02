CMA accuses Compare the Market of breaking competition law

The CMA has provisionally found that the aggregator is preventing customers from getting better home deals through use of its ‘most favoured nation clauses’.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has provisionally found that clauses in many of Compare the Market’s contracts with home insurers break competition law and could lead to higher premiums for customers.

The body said it has investigated clauses, known as ‘most favoured nation clauses, used by the comparison site in its contracts which stop home insurers from quoting lower prices on rival sites and other channels.

The investigation began in September 2017.

Objections

Today (2 November), the CMA has issued a “statement of objections” to Compare The Market, which sets out its provisional view that the contracts break competition law.

The company will now have an opportunity to respond in detail and the CMA will consider the response and any further evidence before reaching a final decision.

After reviewing the evidence, the CMA stated that it has provisionally found that these so-called “most favoured nation” clauses could be causing customers to miss out on better home insurance deals.

The CMA explained that this is because the clauses prevent rival comparison sites and other channels from trying to win home insurance customers by offering cheaper prices than Compare the Market.

It also means home insurance companies are more likely to pay higher commission rates to comparison sites with the extra costs potentially being passed on to customers.

As a result, people buying home insurance could be missing out on cheaper premiums.

Higher premiums

CMA chief executive, Andrea Coscelli, said: “Over 20 million UK households have home insurance and more than 60% of new policies are found on price comparison sites. Therefore it’s crucial that these companies are able to offer customers their best possible deals.

“Our investigation has provisionally found that Compare the Market has broken the law by preventing home insurers from offering lower prices elsewhere. This could result in people paying higher premiums than they need to.”

BGL Group, which owns Compare the Market, commented: “We are disappointed by the CMA’s provisional findings.

“We will carefully review the evidence once we have access to it, and look forward to working with the CMA over the coming months to ensure a satisfactory outcome.”

ABI

The Association of British Insurers (ABI) welcomed the provisional findings.

James Dalton, ABI director of general insurance policy said: “It is good to see the CMA investigating this and taking action. Price comparison websites can help consumers shop around for a good deal but it is important that their rules don’t restrict customer choice.”

The CMA further explained that the current investigation continues its work in the sector following a market study into digital comparison tools.

The study, which concluded in September 2017, showed that many people visit more than one comparison site as they shop around for the best deals.

It also laid out clear guidelines for price comparison sites on how to use people’s personal data and how to display important information such as price and product description.

