Editor's letter - November 2018

Change and chance
Taking the opportunity: Brokers are well placed to exploit the big changes taking place in the market

It has certainly been a turbulent month across the insurance world and the theme is very much ‘change’. As Ida Axling’s news analysis piece outlines strategy and personnel developments at insurers have dominated the headlines.

We have also seen new entrants.

The message is grab the opportunities that arise from change with both hands

Google, or rather its owner Alphabet, moved into the insurance market via its investment vehicle Capital G. Recent years have seen us all speculate about when (not if) tech giants such as Google and Amazon might make their move into the insurance market and how they could hoover up market share.

Amazon has already made some inroads and Google (after closing Google Compare) revealed it was moving back with a nine-figure investment into software house Applied Systems.

I think it is a significant shift to see them investing in an incumbent which has a serious broker focus instead of going down the InsurTech start-up route, as Amazon has done with Acko.

Capital G reps told me at the Applied conference in Nashville last month they would not have invested in the software provider if success wasn’t on the horizon for intermediaries. Food for thought for the fearful broker.

Our November edition also comes with our Top 100 supplement. We can see how the broker market has changed over the course of 12 months – as our analyst Olly Laughton-Scott points out, changes caused by consolidation create opportunity for independents.

The message is grab the opportunities that arise from change with both hands.

