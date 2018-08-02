RSA UK posts £39m underwriting profit

COR also improved to 97.0% despite costs arising from the ‘Beast from the East’ but group results are “below ambitions”.

RSA has delivered higher underwriting profit and a better combined operating ratio (COR) from its UK division in the first six months of 2018.

The COR improved to 97% from 98.7% while underwriting profit went up to £39m from £17m in the same period last year.

The interim results showed that net written premiums for the UK went down 6% to £1.28bn.

Segments

Breaking the UK into segments, RSA reported personal lines net written premium increasing marginally from £554m in H1 2017 to £556m this year.

Household grew to £313m (H1 2017: £261m) partly helped by RSA’s deal with Nationwide which contributed £86m.

However motor and pet both diminished. Motor fell to £113m (H1 2017: £149m) and pet slipped to £130m from £144m.

The overall UK personal lines COR deteriorated from 98.7% in the first half of the previous year to go north of 100% at 101.9%. This resulted in an underwriting loss of £11m.

Falling premium

Commercial lines also saw premiums decline to £723m from £813m the previous year. The premiums fell across all classes:

Property dropped from £334m to £288m

Liability fell from £155m to £147m

Commercial motor dipped to £91m from £114m

Marine and other slipped to £197m from £207m

The UK commercial COR came in at 93.2% an improvement on the 98.7% from the first six months of 2017 and giving the insurer an underwriting profit of £50m.

The results noted: “The UK and ‘London market’ are experiencing soft conditions requiring volume trade-offs for underwriting discipline.”

The business also had to pay out £47m in costs arising from Storm Emma, also known as the Beast from the East.

Group

At group level the provider reported pre-tax profits up 12% to £296m (H1 2017: £263m) but operating profit dropped to £304m from £360m in the first six months of 2017.

Underwriting profit was also down to £177m from £222m. The insurer blamed these falls on weather events.

Stephen Hester, RSA group chief executive, commented: “RSA is reporting a strong first half.

“Activity is high across the group, aimed at building capability to outperform in our markets. First half underwriting results were below our ambitions due to adverse weather costs.

“On an underlying basis we showed areas of excellent performance however, and with much we can continue to improve.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.