Insurance Rage: Head to head on the Civil Liability Bill
Axa’s David Williams tackles A2J’s Andrew Twambley and the claims he made in his speech.
Watch as Williams poses the questions.
How will Twambley react when Williams accuses him of making excuses to delay the changes?
What sounds like “scaremongering” to Axa’s technical director?
The direct debate follows on from the start of the new Insurance Rage video series designed to allow experts to speak directly to camera and expound their strongly held beliefs.
Tune in tomorrow for the concluding episode where it will be Twambley’s chance to give Williams a grilling.
