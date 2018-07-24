Insurance Rage: See industry experts argue their views
Don't miss our lively new video series which begins with Andrew Twambley, spokesperson for Access to Justice (A2J).
The show provides a chance for experts to speak directly to camera and expound their strongly held beliefs.
Twambley shares his opinion on the Civil Liability Bill and the whiplash reforms.
He believes the changes will increase the coffers of insurers and remove the rights of the general public.
Do you agree?
Stay tuned for tomorrow’s episode when Axa’s David Williams gives his views on the issue.
