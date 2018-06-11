Insurance Age

Fiducia targets hauliers and warehouses with new combined liability product

lorry
Cover backed by A rated capacity.

Fiducia has extended its product range with a new combined liability insurance policy specifically for hauliers and warehouse keepers.

The Leeds-based specialty MGA was formed 18 months ago and explained that the new offering was a natural fit with its freight liability (goods in transit) insurance for hauliers.

The new cover, also available as a standalone product, is backed by A rated capacity.

Partners
Underwriter David Heeney said: “Our broker partners have been asking us for this as they want one point of contact for EL/PL/goods in transit, and it is something we are in a position to provide and meet those needs.

“This is very much aimed at well managed hauliers and warehouse keepers as we are seeing that these types of clients are not being recognised at renewal by the incumbent insurers who are applying a broad-brush rating increase.”

