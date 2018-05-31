XL Catlin launches Corporate CPR

Product can cover 45 named crisis events under six categories.

XL Catlin has launched Corporate CPR (Crisis Prevention and Response for corporate clients).

According to the firm the offering is a global risk management and insurance solution designed to help companies of any size prevent, prepare for and respond to crisis situations as well as helping protect people, assets, property and finances.

The insurer has teamed up with crisis response partner S-RM and crisis communications specialists Instinctif Partners.

Support

The provider detailed that the service offered pre-crisis planning and training to minimise the threat of crisis events, response in the event of a crisis event to mitigate the damage and ensure the business resumes normal operations as soon as possible as well as communications support.

It listed that the policy covers 45 named crisis events under the six categories of: catastrophes, criminal risks, cyber threats, people risks, political risks and political violence.

The new product can be bought in conjunction with a variety of crisis management products and policies including kidnap and ransom and emergency evacuation.

Charlie Matheson, global product head, kidnap and ransom, crisis management at XL Catlin, commented: “Today, organisations face new risks and new crisis situations, whether it’s a man-made disaster , natural disaster, active assailant event or a major cyber breach, and taking a holistic approach to crisis management is key to resilience.”

Recovery

He continued: “We listened to our clients to understand what they were worried about, what a crisis means to them and what they need to better prepare for it. We have worked with leading crisis response specialists to create a solution that we think will stand our clients in good stead to face a situation and recover from it.

“This product is not about pure risk transfer, it’s about preparedness and setting our clients on the right foot.”

