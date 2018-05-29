Axa takes Alan Scott from RSA as southern regional director

Linda Courtney retiring after nearly 30 years with the insurer.

Axa has recruited Alan Scott from RSA as its new regional director, south. He held the same post at RSA and takes up his new role in July.

Scott joined RSA in 2003 as part of the graduate programme and has held a number of different roles including sales director for European risk solutions business and head of the UK regional professional & financial risks P&L team.

He will replace Linda Courtney who has been in the post since 2015 and is retiring after 28 years with Axa.

Courtney started at the insurer as a claims handler with Guardian Royal Exchange. Since then she has held a variety of roles in claims, learning and development, and management.

Scott will report to Nick Watson, director of commercial distribution and trading who joined Axa from Arista earlier this month.

Seamless

Jon Walker, executive managing director of Axa Commercial commented: “Alan will move into the role seamlessly given his experience. He knows what the role requires and brings some very strong broker relationships with him.

“Linda, meanwhile, has made a tremendous contribution to Axa over the past 28 years and everyone at Axa would like to thank her personally for everything she has done for the business.”

