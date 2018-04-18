The Blog Spot: Filling in the Blanc?

There has been a lot of chat about how Axa might fill Amanda Blanc’s distinctive shoes but no real suggestions as to who could take her place. Siân Barton writes.

Earlier this month we had what could turn out to be the biggest story of the year.

We’re only into April but the news that Amanda Blanc is leaving Axa to take up the CEO for Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) role at Zurich Insurance Group has made a huge impact and is surely a contender for top story of the year already.

Naturally Insurance Age has been speaking to the market about Blanc’s move.

What stands out is the praise Blanc has received from various commentators who have singled out her strength, leadership and in-depth knowledge of the UK market.

Capability

So, Blanc’s capability is clear. The business has seen its fortunes bolstered since she joined in 2011.

What is less clear is who, if anyone, could move into her vacated space at the French insurer.

I’ve discussed it with a few players (more than those quoted below) and it is telling that very few could suggest specific people to take the reins.

A ring-around produced no names and left me with more questions than I started with.

Would a top level broking chief fit the role? Or could the insurer look to another UK insurance CEO?

Skills

Matthew Reed, formerly of Axa and now founder of MGA Equipsme did not suggest any names when I asked him about it.

But he did say the position requires a special set of skills. Reed said it would be tricky to find someone to balance the ability to run a large insurer with the UK broking and SME knowledge required to take the top spot.

“You need the right level of engagement and knowledge of the UK broker market.”

He also pointed out: “The business has changed a lot since Paul Evans was CEO and some parts have been sold.”

Reed agreed it was “all to play for” when it comes to filling Blanc’s shoes.

Speculation

There has been speculation that Axa might look to promote somebody internally possibly from the business in France but again everyone the Insurance Age team spoke with is drawing a blank as to who that could be.

Perhaps they could look to the management in the UK?

Of course, there is always the potential for Axa not to replace Blanc. After all it has already done some UK streamlining so far this year. Brendan McCafferty’s exit at the start of 2018 was another market surprise and the insurer decided not to refill the position.

JM Glendinning’s Nick Houghton wasn’t sure she would be replaced.

He speculated: “I don’t know enough about the level that she’s at. Maybe the individual MDs that were under her will just report to someone else already in the business. Will they take someone in from overseas?

“It’s a difficult one, because she made that role her own and now they have some big, flamboyant shoes to fill.”

Replacement

If they don’t replace Blanc it could lead to questions about the provider’s appetite in the UK. Obviously that is a hugely speculative suggestion and by no means a certainty. A huge if but interesting all the same.

I am sure Axa is working behind the scenes on a positive plan of action and, equally, I am sure you will have much better ideas than me about who could and should take the job and I would be keen to hear them.

Whatever happens the important thing is that insurance in the UK continues to be strong and provides a healthy marketplace for brokers and their customers.

Siân Barton is the editor of Insurance Age.

