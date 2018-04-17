Axa partners with Gresham in £20m deal

Axa now provides in excess of £100m in capacity to MGAs.

Gresham Underwriting, the MGA arm of Tasker Insurance Group, is getting £20m of capacity-backing from Axa as part of a three year deal.

Axa detailed that it will provide support on existing Gresham’s product lines and introduce new Axa-backed products via the MGA’s Instant Quotes broker platform.

Appetite

John Heaney, Axa’s director of schemes and MGAs, commented: “Over the past 12 months, Gresham has introduced new risk assessment and selection methodologies which gives us the confidence they will continue to deliver on their underwriting results.”

He added: “Both Axa and Gresham have an appetite for growth and we look forward to developing new products and exploring new markets in partnership with the Gresham team.”

The first of these new products is set to go live within three months adding to the 18 products already available on the platform.

The insurer stated that the deal indicated its appetite for partnerships with MGAs and noted that is now provides £100m of capacity to the MGA market.

Rob Munden, chief underwriting officer, Gresham, added: “Having a carrier portfolio of the existing Lloyd’s syndicates alongside company market capacity, provides us with an excellent platform for growth.”

Axa also recently provided capacity to its former director Matthew Reed’s healthcare MGA Equipsme which sells healthcare products for SMEs via brokers.

