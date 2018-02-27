Lockton and Chubb distance themselves from NRA

The businesses, along with US insurer MetLife, have moved away from the National Rifle Association as calls for gun control in the US grow louder following the Florida school shooting on 14 February.

A number of insurance brands have announced they have terminated relationships with the National Rifle Association (NRA) in the wake of yet another gun massacre in a US High School.

Lockton said via Twitter this morning that it will “discontinue” providing services.

The Twitter statement read: “Lockton Affinity has notified the NRA that it will discontinue providing brokerage services for NRA-endorsed insurance programs under the terms of its contract.”

It was revealed on Friday that Chubb will stop underwriting an NRA branded product – NRA Carry Guard.

However the insurer said the decision was taken a while ago. A Chubb spokesperson told Reuters: “Chubb gave notice three months ago of its plan to stop participating in the NRA insurance program, known as NRA Carry Guard.”

MetLife also tweeted: “We value all our customers but have decided to end our discount program with the NRA.”

A number of brands have severed ties with the pro-gun organisation after anti-gun campaigners called for a boycott against firms working with the NRA.

The calls followed a shooting at Margery Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida on 14 February this year. The shooting, which involved a semi automatic rifle saw 17 people killed, many of them teenagers, and 14 more taken to hospital.

