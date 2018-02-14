The Blog Spot: Clickbait! From temp to perm

Emmanuel Kenning looks at innovation in the insurance market.

Clickbait.

Imagine it on Insurance Age.

You’ll be amazed when you see what this insurance boss looks like now

What is this great new policy sweeping the country?

You won’t believe what happened next when this insurer launched their new product

Sometimes I wish we could write like that.

But we try to avoid it. As the above shows, it probably wouldn’t work anyway.

You won’t be surprised that despite our anti-clickbait tendencies we still monitor the click rate on stories like a hawk.

We do this for a range of reasons including to make sure we are bringing you the reader what you want and to spot trends and themes to investigate.

Generally we have a pretty good idea of what will fly and what won’t.

Surprise

Occasionally though a story comes along that is surprisingly popular.

One such in the past week was “Tempcover to offer short term home cover”.

We don’t normally write articles about a broker selling a new product.

Insurance Age is a platform for debate, is hopefully entertaining, and full of business useful information.

On the final point the products we write about generally need to be ones that brokers can sell to help grow their business.

We also look at how innovation is impacting the market. Recently, there has been no shortage of InsurTech stories about company X raising Y millions.

As Jonathan Swift pointed out this week there has been no shortage of industry names jumping into the InsurTech space.

And there has been no shortage of new start-ups predicting how through their tech-driven innovations they will cut through in the general insurance market and shake it up considerably.

All this is often wrapped up in “sexy” buzz phrases such as the sharing and gig economy.

Disruption

I’ve written before that I think disruption will and is happening – both for those consumers with new needs and the more traditional clients.

It will not though be a cliff edge where brokers suddenly lose all their clients. But through a gentle erosion that is almost unnoticeable while it is happening.

Unless firms take action and back the winners the erosion process will ultimately leave brokers scratching their heads, looking around and wondering where all their clients have gone.

So why the bigger interest in the Tempcover story than I was expecting?

It was not as if you could sell the product yourself.

Movement and change

In this case Siân Barton wrote it up because of context. It called out to movement and change in the market.

It smacks of InsurTech but actually isn’t really. It is another version of what the successful broker has been doing in motor for years.

Similarly the product isn’t aimed squarely at the gig or sharing economy market. However harks and calls out to it by implication.

I believe the real strength of the story boils down to one thing – it is a broker innovating. Right now.

No huge fanfare, just getting on with the job of reacting to what consumers need and giving it to them in the way they want to buy it.

It was proof, if ever any was needed, that innovation is an opportunity for everyone.

Enabler

It doesn’t have to be over complicated and backed by access to the deepest pockets.

The popularity of the headline this week was due to it being a concrete example of action not words from a broker that others can surely emulate.

As long as you see technology as an enabler rather than a threat you can use it to enhance what you are doing and grow your business.

That’s a permanent lesson that will never need cheapening with a clickbait headline.

Emmanuel Kenning is the editor of Insurance Age.

Further reading:

Tempcover to offer short term home cover

Blog: Start-ups headed by ex-AIG and Axa directors prove InsurTech appeal is far from waning

InsurTech Futures