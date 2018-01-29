Optimism plummets among brokers

Insurers were even less optimistic according to the quarterly CBI/PwC Financial Services Survey.

Broker optimism experienced a sharp drop in the last quarter of 2017 according research from PwC and the CBI.

A net 22% of brokers said they were pessimistic about the overall business situation in their sector.

In the same period of 2016 the balance was in favour of optimism by 40%.

The current pessimism is also in contrast to the summer 2017 when overall brokers were upbeat but continues the trend for falling optimism which was first seen in September 2017.

Insurer optimism was more stable with a net 22% saying they were less positive about business prospects compared to 20% the previous year.

Commission

The report showed that, for brokers, 16% more felt that the value of fee, commission or premium income would go down over the next quarter than felt it would go up.

In December 2016 some 24% more said they felt commissions and fees would improve.

Looking at UK financial services as a whole the survey noted: “Sentiment in financial services deteriorated in the quarter to December, rounding off two years of flat or falling optimism.

“Growth in overall business volumes slowed for a second consecutive quarter, and with costs rising briskly, growth in profits remained fairly moderate.”

Top concerns across the market included Brexit, which was considered the most serious threat, and the perception that the quality of the UK’s physical and digital infrastructure lagged behind other advanced economies.

