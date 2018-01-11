Restructure will bring brokers closer to the board, says Axa

New leaders explain the insurer's format after Brendan McCafferty’s sudden departure.

The changes at Axa Insurance which have seen Brendan McCafferty, UK CEO of intermediated and direct, leave the business with immediate effect will simplify the insurer and make it ready for the next stage of growth, according to the firm.

McCafferty was appointed in October 2016 moving to the insurer from Flood Re and took up the post in February last year. The role at Axa had become available when Amanda Blanc stepped up to become group chief executive of Axa UK & Ireland on 1 July 2016.

In the new structure Jon Walker has been promoted to the Axa Insurance board becoming executive managing director of Axa commerical.

Gareth Howell, MD of Axa direct, has also joined the board as executive managing director of Axa retail.

Walker told Insurance Age: “[Axa wanted] to simplify with a real focus on bringing customer and broker to the board.

“The unfortunate consequence for Brendan structurally was the announcement that has been made.”

He added that the issue was not about whether McCafferty had done anything wrong in the role: “Invariably when you restructure a business there can be unfortunate consequences for some.”

Global

Howell pointed out that in November the global Axa business had announced a simplification of its operating model.

At the time the worldwide group stated that the move was “designed to empower its entities to deliver on the transformation and operate as close as possible to their customers”.

Howell stated: “That led to an impetus from Amanda’s perspective to see what should be the similar set of principles operating in the UK.”

However, the latest development will not see Blanc getting more involved in the insurance business.

Walker emphasised: “She is very clear, as are we, that this is about Gareth and I stepping up into our new roles rather than Amanda wanting to get more involved.”

Claims

Along with the restructure the insurer also revealed that Axa Insurance chief financial officer, Waseem Malik, will replace the retiring Chris Voller as executive managing director of claims.

Malik picked up on Walker’s statement on the structure bringing brokers closer to the board.

“Claims never reported to Brendan,” he observed.

“We had started that simplification journey when Amanda moved roles.

“Claims reported into her and I think she saw the insight that she got from having a customer facing operation really close to her. We have completed that transformation by this latest move.”

Changes

Both Howell and Walker accepted that there would be changes in their workloads in the new format for the business.

“There will be things that we need to pick up moving forward,” said Walker.

“We are fortunate that across the business we have great teams of people in place that in many respects will make this transition easier to achieve.”

Neither leader is planning on employing replacements in the roles they previously held before becoming executives.

As to whether the new structure would work with two drivers of the same bus Walker maintained that each business unit had a clear plan and strategy in place and that on a day to day basis the bosses would continue to focus on delivery.

“We have worked closely together now for a period of time,” he set out.

“We know each other really well and bring different strengths to the table.

“I genuinely do not believe it will be an issue. Between us we will work together to make sure there are no issues created as a result of doing this.”

Brokers

The sudden departure of McCafferty may not be the end of the changes with Walker noting that he would take some time to look at matters.

“If any changes are made it will only be to ensure that we continue to apply if not increase the focus on the key strategic objectives for the business.

“If we do make any changes I would see them being really positive in support of what we are directly in the middle of delivering.”

And Howell concluded with a message for brokers.

“It is very much business as usual for us with all our brokers,” he said.

“We are looking forward to continuing our positive relationship with them going forward.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.