InsurTech Futures: Synechron launches InsureBOT in the UK

Firm says new AI offering will be able to do some of the tasks traditionally performed by brokers.

Synechron, a global financial services consulting and technology services provider, has launched Neo, a set of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based solutions for the financial services industry.

The firm stated it had built 14 reusable applications, or accelerators, which aim to reduce operating costs and create better client experiences.

The offering includes an InsureBOT, a chatbot that has been made available for insurers in the UK and is designed to serve either as an internal virtual assistant or a frontline customer representative.

Targets

Synechron head of insurance Ashish Nangla explained that the InsureBOT targets three different user bases, including new policies sold directly to the consumer, policy servicing and broker servicing.

He noted that the product had been positively received in the market and added: "We have received enquiries from carriers and are now working with them to support this for their clients."

According to Nangla, the InsureBOT pops up when someone goes to the insurer's website and asks the potential client if it needs help. Any text typed into the system will be run through a language processing engine and the bot is then designed to figure out what the user wants and respond back.

Nangla added that if the bot can't decide what the best response is the enquiry will be sent to a real person.

He further stated that the bot can also assist with policy servicing, for example going into the system and changing a customer's address.

Brokers

However, while the bot can be used for communication between insurers and brokers, Nangla highlighted that it will eventually be able to do a lot of the work that brokers do.

"One of the things being investigated is using a bot to be able to do everything that initially the broker was trying to do," he continued.

When asked whether the InsureBOT can cut the broker out of the market in the future, Nangla stated that for simple products where only simple conversation and some details are required, it can.

"But for complex stuff where there is still the need for subject matter expertise and a larger knowledge base, it won't replace brokers," he concluded.

