AA posts first growth in motor policies since 2008

Results show flat revenue and trading Ebitda for insurance services.

The AA has revealed trading revenue of £131m for the year ended 31 January 2017, the same figure as achieved in the previous 12 months.

The trading Ebitda result was down £2m at £76m which the firm said was caused by higher marketing spend on aggregators.

And in-force policies dropped by 9% to 1.88m.

However the company highlighted that the decrease was triggered by a planned decline in travel insurance business.

Average premiums

Given this line has lower average premiums then the reduction actually increased the total average income per policy to £70 (2016: £63).

In particular the AA flagged that motor insurance achieved its first increase in policies since 2008.

According to the AA this was in part due to new sales through its in-house underwriter which it set up last year.

Underwriting

In its first year of business the new service underwrote 115,000 motor policies.

The insurance services division, which includes financial services, contributed 14% of the group's trading revenue and 17% of the group's trading Ebitda.

Overall the business saw trading revenue increase by 1.6% to £940m as trading ebitda was stable at £403m (2016: £402m).

Profit after tax came in at £74m reversing a loss of £1m in the prior period.

Transformation

Bob Mackenzie, executive chairman of the AA, commented: "The transformation is delivering growth in our Roadside Assistance Membership base and of motor insurance policies, reversing longterm historic declines.

"It has given us a firm platform for sustainable growth.

"We have delivered results in line with expectations, mitigating the increases in IPT and call outs, and paid a progressive dividend."

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.