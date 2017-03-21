Prospero starts trading in Edinburgh

The HNW specialist is an AR of Momentum and aims to employ school leavers and act as an alternative to university.

Prospero Insurance Brokers has opened a branch in Edinburgh.

The business is an appointed representative of Momentum Broker Solutions and will focus on private client cover for high value homes, prestige vehicles, art collections, wine cellars and jewellery.

The organisation said it wants to employ school and college leavers from the area and offer an alternative to going to university.

Relationships

David Robertson, Prospero managing director, commented: "We are different from your usual insurance brokerage in that we want to give something back.

"As we grow, instead of bringing in experienced staff or using recruitment agencies, we will form relationships with local schools and colleges to guarantee interviews for individuals who don't necessarily want to go down the university route."

Robertson was most recently private client director at Towergate.

He added: "As trainees grow the company will prosper around them, creating an environment and culture that focuses on old fashioned customer service and getting to know your clients personally."

