CII apologises after complaints procedure failure

The trade body admits "it fell short of our usual high standards".

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has issued an apology after a serious blunder meant a complaint wasn't actioned in over a month.



The trade body has now promised to investigate the error after concerns were raised following how it had audited a member.



Attention will focus on a review to look at how complaints are handled in the future to make the system failsafe.

High standards

The CII's managing director of engagement, Keith Richards, said: "The Chartered Insurance Institute is committed to maintaining the highest standards within the profession, and from time to time carries out audits of CPD [continuing development portfolio] records to ensure our members maintain their skills and expertise.

"In this instance, we fell short of our usual high standards when dealing with customer queries and for this we apologise.



"We have since resolved the complaint with the member and are undertaking an internal review of our processes to ensure this does not happen again."



Complaint

Claire Major, a senior broking technician at KTIB, who slammed the trade body's complaints procedure, initially raised her concerns with Insurance Age.



Her complaint related to the way the CII handled her CPD record after she was audited by the trade body in late 2016.



The CII argued that the information she provided as part of her CPD did not expand on the content of the qualifications.

As a result, in a letter seen by Insurance Age, dated 16 February, Major was threatened with disciplinary proceedings by the CII.



This was followed up with several emails dating back to 22 February from KTIB's director to complain and dispute the matter.



Service

Major originally told Insurance Age that the CII had "failed to deliver on their service", highlighting that it also "failed to address a serious complaint despite reminders".



It was only after Insurance Age's intervention that the matter was resolved on 17 March with the CII issuing an apology.

This led Major to conclude: "The only real explanation we had from them about the complaint was that it went to one person who just sat on it.



"The CII have said that they are going to look to review their procedure so that doesn't happen again.

"But we are happy with the outcome."

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.