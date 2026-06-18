Morrisons launches into insurance with top 100 broker

Morrisons has partnered with Hood Group to launch a pet and travel insurance proposition, marking the retailer’s entry into insurance.

The supermarket chain noted it is continuing to explore additional products and features to add to its insurance offering in partnership with Hood.

The digital customer journey for both offerings will be delivered through the Top 100 Broker’s platform.

Morrissons’ pet cover is underwritten by Burns and Wilcox Global Solutions on behalf of Accredited Insurance and offers three levels of lifetime pet cover.

We’re proud to support Morrisons in entering the insurance market with a high quality