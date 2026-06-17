TBIG boosts minority stake to majority holding in latest deal

The Broker Investment Group has upped its stake in Hertfordshire-headquartered Scott Blain Insurance Consultants to 74% having first invested in the broker with a minority shareholding of 30% in 2015.

The £9m gross written premium broker has been operating for more than 25 years serving customers across London, Hertfordshire and Essex.

The team of 15 generate around 70% of the firm’s income from commercial lines with remainder from personal lines.

Our relationship with Scott Blain spans more than 10 years, so this transaction is far more than a traditional acquisition. It is the natural progression of a partnership that has delivered consistent growth, strong client retention and an outstanding