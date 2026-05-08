People Moves: 5 – 8 May 2026

Follow the latest personnel moves in insurance.

Featured: BPL, Miramar, ARTes, Macbeth, Gazelle, and Euna.

BPL hires COO

Emilia Levett has joined BPL as chief operating officer, bringing almost a decade of experience in the industry.

She will work across the business globally, supporting the delivery of strategic priorities, including by harnessing data, AI and technology solutions, and helping to build out the broker’s teams.

Most recently head of strategy and execution of global direct and facultative at WTW, Levett previously held the chief of