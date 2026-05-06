Biba recruits ‘great match’ Maxwell as Northern regional manager

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has appointed Lesley Maxwell as regional manager for the North.

She joins on 11 May and the trade body said she would be responsible for strategic development of the region and building relationships in Yorkshire, North East, Scotland, North West and Northern Ireland.

As well as managing relationships with new and existing members she will be tasked with promoting Biba’s work throughout the region to build an understanding of what brokers want from it, the association added.

Maxwell, pictured, will report to head of commercial Nicola Maguire and be part of