UGL unveils Zurich-backed landlords product

Midas, part of Uris Group, has launched a residential landlords proposition Midas Let Property.

The Zurich-backed offering is aimed at the accidental landlord and professional lets market, with a particular focus on customers with single properties.

Available for business effective from 1 June 2026, the proposition is being rolled out to brokers via Applied. The firm has plans to expand distribution through additional platforms in due course.

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Specialist personal lines managing general agent Uris Group has struck a