 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Flaxmans opens claims insight library for brokers, legal advisors and insurance practitioners

brain lightbulb

Flaxman Partners has launched the Flaxmans Library, offering insight into why claims fail and where misunderstandings arise in practice.

It has been designed specifically for brokers, legal advisors and insurance practitioners.

The specialists in insurance claims mediation and resolution detailed the online knowledge hub has been built from over 40 years of real-world insurance industry expertise and captures both best practice and recurring issues observed across the industry.

RelatedFOS trims forecast for insurance cases FCA urges improvements after uncovering “concerning evidence” of poor claims handling Biba seeks insurer

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

Show password
Hide password

More on Insight

Michael Yabantu
Biba 2026 Countdown: Aviva’s Michael Yabantu

Michael Yabantu, managing director of mid-market at Aviva, is keen to talk to brokers to work together to address the protection gap for customers and hints that the insurer’s Wednesday night event might have an element of Madness to it.

caring for customers
Dual expands social care proposition

Dual UK has enhanced its social care proposition providing cover for the operational and regulatory requirements of children’s homes and special education needs schools.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: