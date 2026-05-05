Flaxmans opens claims insight library for brokers, legal advisors and insurance practitioners

Flaxman Partners has launched the Flaxmans Library, offering insight into why claims fail and where misunderstandings arise in practice.

It has been designed specifically for brokers, legal advisors and insurance practitioners.

The specialists in insurance claims mediation and resolution detailed the online knowledge hub has been built from over 40 years of real-world insurance industry expertise and captures both best practice and recurring issues observed across the industry.

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