Qlaims adds household loss recovery insurance on Acturis

Managing general agent Qlaims has launched household loss recovery insurance on Acturis, in a move it claimed gives brokers easy access to its product.

Available from 27 April 2026, the product provides specialist support for household property claims, ensuring policyholders have expert guidance and assistance when they need it most at claim time.

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The product has been designed to complement home and private client policies and offers flexibility, according to Qlaims.

It provides a range of claim thresholds from £5,000 to £20,000, a declined‑claim review service