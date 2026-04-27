Canopius launches cyber war product to cover against state-sponsored attacks

Canopius Group has launched a cyber war product, offering businesses dedicated protection against the escalating threat of cyber war.

The global specialty and P&C (re)insurer’s cover offers protection for state-sponsored attacks carried out as part of a physical conflict.

It also includes state-sponsored attacks that significantly impact a country’s operations regardless of whether a physical war has been declared.

Recent events have demonstrated how quickly regional conflict can escalate into widespread cyber disruption, with state aligned groups targeting commercial enterprises far removed from the physical front lines