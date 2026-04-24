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Allianz U-turns on dropping LV brand with deal extension

rebranding - paints

Allianz has reversed its plans to shift away from the LV brand and has struck a new multi-year deal to continue using it for home, car and pet insurance.

Allianz stopped using the LV name in the broker channel in May 2024 while holding onto it for direct business.

Last February, UK CEO Colm Holmes told Insurance Age rebranding LV Broker had gone “incredibly well” and confirmed the exit in direct home and motor business would continue through 2026.

He said at the time: “We are very much looking to take the power of the Allianz brand, which is the number one insurance brand globally, and make that a household name in the UK.”

Deal

Allianz took a 49%

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